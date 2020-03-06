Montreal-area commuter rail service to resume after dismantling of blockade

Open this photo in gallery Members of the Mohawk community prepare to leave the blockade of the commuter rail line, Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Kahnawake, Que. The blockade drew both support and criticism from across the province. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Montreal-area commuter rail line will be up and running again this afternoon following more than three weeks of service disruption by a rail blockade on the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake.

Commuter rail operator Exo says the first train is scheduled to leave the Candiac station south of Montreal at 3:55 p.m.

On Thursday, Kahnawake protesters dismantled the blockade they had erected on Feb. 8 in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs from British Columbia who are opposed to a pipeline project on their territory.

Exo is thanking the transport operators who offered commuters alternate means to get in and out of Montreal during the blockade period.

The blockade in Kahnawake, just south of Montreal, drew both support and criticism from across the province.

Mohawk community members have moved their protest away from the rails, to a new location at the foot of a bridge leading to Montreal, which is visible to the public but not disrupting traffic.

