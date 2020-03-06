 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Montreal-area commuter rail service to resume after dismantling of blockade

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Members of the Mohawk community prepare to leave the blockade of the commuter rail line, Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Kahnawake, Que. The blockade drew both support and criticism from across the province.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Montreal-area commuter rail line will be up and running again this afternoon following more than three weeks of service disruption by a rail blockade on the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake.

Commuter rail operator Exo says the first train is scheduled to leave the Candiac station south of Montreal at 3:55 p.m.

On Thursday, Kahnawake protesters dismantled the blockade they had erected on Feb. 8 in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs from British Columbia who are opposed to a pipeline project on their territory.

Story continues below advertisement

Exo is thanking the transport operators who offered commuters alternate means to get in and out of Montreal during the blockade period.

The blockade in Kahnawake, just south of Montreal, drew both support and criticism from across the province.

Mohawk community members have moved their protest away from the rails, to a new location at the foot of a bridge leading to Montreal, which is visible to the public but not disrupting traffic.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies