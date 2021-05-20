 Skip to main content
Montreal-area mayor calls on other municipal leaders to condemn recent antisemitic acts

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, left, and Liberal Party MP Anthony Housefather attend a news conference in Montreal, on April 5, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The mayor of a Montreal suburb is calling for other municipal leaders to denounce antisemitism after several recent anti-Jewish incidents in the region.

Mitchell Brownstein, mayor of Côte Saint-Luc, which has a large Jewish community, says he met with Montreal police today.

He says police told him they believe the threat of anti-Jewish attacks is low but are ready to protect residents.

Brownstein says people in his community are worried after receiving online threats and witnessing anti-Jewish incidents, including on Monday when two men were arrested after they drove into Cote-Saint-Luc and allegedly yelled antisemitic comments at people.

The chair of the youth council in the borough of Montreal-Nord was removed from his position Wednesday over posts on his Instagram page that were described as racist.

Several posts on Zakaria Zaki Rouaghi’s Instagram page show him insulting police during a counterprotest to a pro-Israel gathering on Sunday.

