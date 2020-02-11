 Skip to main content

Montreal-area train line shut down for second day as demonstrators maintain blockade

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Members of the Mohawk community are shown on the Kahnawake reserve near a Canadian Pacific rail track south of Montreal, on Feb. 10, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Commuter trains have been shut down for a second day on a train line near Montreal as supporters of a pipeline protest in northwestern British Columbia maintain their presence on the tracks.

Officials at Exo, which runs the commuter trains in the Montreal area, announced early Tuesday that morning trains were cancelled.

The blockade is being maintained by members of the Kahnawake Mohawk community just south of Montreal.

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who are opposed to the construction of a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline, have set up blockades and protests across the country.

The protests have sprung up as the RCMP has been enforcing a court injunction at the B.C. site since late last week, arresting those attempting to block access to the pipeline route.

In Montreal, shuttle buses were used to transport train users to and from the city’s downtown.

