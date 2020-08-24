 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Montreal asks anyone who attended Latin dance events over past two weeks to get tested for COVID-19

The Canadian Press
Comments

Montreal’s regional public health director is asking anyone who participated in indoor or outdoor Latin dance events over the past two weeks to get tested for COVID-19.

At least three people who contracted COVID-19 participated in one or several Latin dance activities since July 31, Dr. Mylene Drouin said Monday in a news release.

She said two of the three cases involve people who were contagious, and who participated in events on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Montreal, adding two other events in the city could be linked to the outbreak.

Drouin is reminding people that indoor dancing is illegal because it carries a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Clinics across the city have been notified and are ready to admit people who need to be tested, she said.

The last time public health authorities issued a city-wide testing call-out – to anyone who had worked in or attended a bar in July – clinics were not ready and people stood in line for hours to get tested.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

Health authorities said Monday two of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, one occurred between Aug. 17-22, and the fourth took place before Aug. 17.

Hospitalizations dropped by two, for a total of 115. Of the patients in hospital, 12 are in intensive care, a reduction of two. The province said it conducted 11,372 COVID-19 tests on Aug. 22, the last day for which testing data is available.

Quebec has reported a total of 61,741 infections and 5,744 deaths since the pandemic began.

WHO Europe's regional director Hans Kluge on Thursday urged people to prepare to live with the COVID-19 virus, and not rely on a vaccine to bring an end to the pandemic. Reuters

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

