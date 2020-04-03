Montreal Canadiens sign forward Laurent Dauphin to two-way contract

Open this photo in gallery Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler (23) fights for control of the puck with Arizona Coyotes centre Laurent Dauphin (76) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, B.C. Nov. 17, 2016. The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Dauphin to a one-year, two-way contract. Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Laurent Dauphin to a one-year, two-way contract.

Dauphin will earn US$700,000 in the NHL and $175,000 in the American Hockey League, with a guaranteed salary of $200,000.

The 25-year-old Dauphin had seven goals and eight assists in 25 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2019-20. He added seven goals and nine assists in 33 contests with the Milwaukee Admirals, the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators.

The Canadiens acquired Dauphin in a Jan. 7 trade with Nashville in return for Michael McCarron.

Dauphin has three goals and an assist in 35 career regular-season NHL games, all with the Arizona Coyotes. Dauphin was the Coyotes’ second-round pick, 39th overall, in 2013.