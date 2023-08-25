Open this photo in gallery: Students are shown at Dawson College in Montreal on Aug. 23, 2021.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal English-language junior colleges are bracing for the year ahead as parts of Quebec’s language law reform take effect.

The law, known as Bill 96, limits English junior college enrolment and mandates additional French courses for students.

Colleges that exceed their enrolment caps this school year risk penalties of $7,048 per additional student.

Dawson College director general Diane Gauvin says the Montreal school has enough faculty to teach French courses this semester.

But she says Dawson won’t have an accurate enrolment portrait until mid-October and that she doesn’t know whether the school will surpass the government-imposed enrolment cap of about 8,000 full-time students.

Vanier College director general John McMahon says his Montreal school is on track to respect its cap of around 6,300 full-time students this year.

But he says he expects French course requirements will present a major challenge next year.