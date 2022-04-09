French citizens wait in line to cast their votes in the first round of the France's presidential election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, on April 9, 2022.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Thousands of French citizens hit the polling stations in Montreal Saturday to cast their votes in the first round of France’s presidential election.

The French Consulate in Montreal said in a statement on social media around noon that voters should expect to wait almost three hours in line at Palais des Congrès, in the city’s downtown.

Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, 44, was elected on May 7, 2017 as the youngest French president and is seeking a new mandate.

Macron on Friday said he was confident heading toward the weekend’s election, despite far-right rival Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls days before the first-round vote.

Polling companies, however, are placing Le Pen, who’s running in her third presidential race, second behind Macron on the final round of voting on April 24.

Montreal is home to 61,550 registered French citizens, according to the consulate.