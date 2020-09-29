 Skip to main content
Montreal health official urges vigilance as city moves into maximum COVID-19 alert level

The Canadian Press
People wear face masks as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, on Sept. 27, 2020.

Montreal’s public health director is urging 18-to-34-year-olds to get tested for COVID-19, as the city moves into the maximum pandemic alert level.

Dr. Mylene Drouin told a news conference today the city has reported 1,669 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, about 240 cases per day.

She says people in the 18-34 age bracket are testing positive at disproportionately higher rates than are older people but are less likely to get tested.

Drouin was joined by Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, who told people to follow the 28-day lockdown orders imposed by the province, which prohibit private indoor gatherings among people of different addresses.

The Quebec government on Monday moved Montreal and Quebec City up to the maximum COVID-19 alert level, closing bars, cinemas and other venues where people gather.

Authorities say 61 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Montreal with 17 people in intensive care.

Plante says it’s important that people avoid indoor and outdoor gatherings.

“What it’s all about right now is no gatherings, no meetings whatsoever,” Plante said. “In general, it’s one address that stays together.”

She said Montrealers need to rethink their Thanksgiving plans.

“We need to be responsible,” she said. “We need to share the message it is not time for this. It’s not an easy time, but until we get a vaccine, we’re stuck with COVID-19 and we need to minimize the impact on our economy, our small business, our health, our elders, our children who need to go to school.”

The Quebec government has moved three regions including greater Montreal and Quebec City to its highest COVID-19 alert level, imposing new restrictions on residents and businesses as cases climb. Premier Francois Legault says the measures will take effect Oct. 1. The Canadian Press

