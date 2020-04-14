Montreal hospital to set up new unit to treat sickest COVID-19 patients from long-term care homes

Open this photo in gallery Flowers are shown outside Maison Herron, a long term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, on April 12, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A Montreal hospital will set up a unit to treat seniors’ home residents stricken with COVID-19.

The unit set up at LaSalle Hospital, in southwestern Montreal, will care for the sickest patients from long-term care homes to ensure they have the best chance at recovery.

The work to set up the temporary facilities has begun, with the goal of receiving patients next week.

The new unit will be capable of handling 15 to 25 patients.

The territory covered by the regional health authority in western Montreal has been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis, with several homes being hit with significant coronavirus outbreaks.

On Monday, Premier Francois Legault announced plans to inspect all 2,600 of the province’s long-term care homes and residences. About 30 facilities have more than 15 per cent of residents infected with the novel coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the province carried out inspections of 40 private establishments after learning that 31 residents died in a three-week period at a single home in Dorval, an on-island suburb in western Montreal, without the province’s knowledge.

Of those, five facilities have been placed under surveillance for a number of shortcomings in their COVID-19 response including management issues, understaffing and a lack of directives regarding the use of protective equipment.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the number of deaths in long-term care facilities will likely continue to rise, even as the growth of overall COVID-19 cases begins to slow. The spread of the virus in care homes has been at the root of half of the more than 700 deaths across the country. The Canadian Press

