 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Montreal hospital to set up new unit to treat sickest COVID-19 patients from long-term care homes

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Flowers are shown outside Maison Herron, a long term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, on April 12, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A Montreal hospital will set up a unit to treat seniors’ home residents stricken with COVID-19.

The unit set up at LaSalle Hospital, in southwestern Montreal, will care for the sickest patients from long-term care homes to ensure they have the best chance at recovery.

The work to set up the temporary facilities has begun, with the goal of receiving patients next week.

Story continues below advertisement

The new unit will be capable of handling 15 to 25 patients.

The territory covered by the regional health authority in western Montreal has been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis, with several homes being hit with significant coronavirus outbreaks.

On Monday, Premier Francois Legault announced plans to inspect all 2,600 of the province’s long-term care homes and residences. About 30 facilities have more than 15 per cent of residents infected with the novel coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the province carried out inspections of 40 private establishments after learning that 31 residents died in a three-week period at a single home in Dorval, an on-island suburb in western Montreal, without the province’s knowledge.

Of those, five facilities have been placed under surveillance for a number of shortcomings in their COVID-19 response including management issues, understaffing and a lack of directives regarding the use of protective equipment.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the number of deaths in long-term care facilities will likely continue to rise, even as the growth of overall COVID-19 cases begins to slow. The spread of the virus in care homes has been at the root of half of the more than 700 deaths across the country. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies