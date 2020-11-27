 Skip to main content
Montreal hospitals’ COVID-19 capacity should hold for next four weeks, according to latest projections

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Jewish General Hospital stands in Montreal on Oct. 30, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A government-funded health institute says its latest projections indicate dedicated COVID-19 hospital capacity in the Montreal area should not be surpassed in the next four weeks.

But today’s projections, based on data collected between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22, also indicate that in some regions, the situation is more fragile as patients with COVID-19 occupied almost half of the dedicated COVID-19 beds.

The Institut national d’excellence en sante et en services sociaux also says hospitalizations are increasing across the province because infections are on the rise among people aged 70 years old and older.

Quebec is reporting 1,269 new COVID-19 infections and 38 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including nine that occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said today hospitalizations decreased by six, to 669, and 90 people were in intensive care, the same number as the day prior.

The province says 1,236 more people recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 119,727 recoveries.

Quebec has reported 138,163 COVID-19 cases and 6,984 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Canadian authorities are assessing COVID-19 vaccine candidates while trials are underway, speeding up any eventual approval for wide use. But science reporter Ivan Semeniuk says it’s likely high-risk people will be prioritized for receiving any vaccine first, with some possibly getting it as early as the first part of 2021. The Globe and Mail

