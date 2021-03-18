Montreal launches COVID-19 vaccination blitz focusing on parents in neighbourhoods with high variant transmission

Open this photo in gallery The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Montreal on March 15, 2021. ANDREJ IVANOV/Reuters

Health officials are launching a vaccination blitz targeting the parents of children living in two Montreal neighbourhoods considered hot spots for the community transmission of the B.1.1.7 novel coronavirus variant.

Montreal public health director Dr. Mylene Drouin says the vaccination pilot project begins Monday in two neighbourhoods that account for 26 per cent of cases in the city involving mutations of the virus.

“What we’ve seen in Montreal is that we have more and more variants, but also what we’ve seen is we have a concentration of variants in specific sectors,” Drouin told a news conference Thursday, referring to Cote-St-Luc and Plamondon.

Drouin said 86 per cent of cases in Cote St-Luc are tied to outbreaks in daycares or schools, which she says indicates a pattern of transmission.

“We do have variants in other territories, but with our suppressive strategy and a good control of outbreaks, we are not seeing community transmission in other neighbourhoods,” she said.

The vaccination blitz is aimed at parents of children in daycares and schools, but Drouin said the program could extend to teachers and daycare educators in those two sectors. She said because children can’t be vaccinated, officials expect outbreaks to continue among that population.

“What we will evaluate is if we are able to reduce the attack rate in households and if we can reduce the spreading of the virus to other territories,” Drouin said.

The number of confirmed variant cases in the province remained at 541 Thursday, with 2,548 presumptive cases. Montreal has 327 confirmed variant cases, mostly of the more contagious B.1.1.7 mutation first identified in the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, Quebec reported 702 new COVID-19 infections and surpassed 300,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported seven more deaths attributed to the virus and a 13-patient drop in hospitalizations, for a total of 519. Officials said 101 people were in intensive care, a drop of six.

The province said it administered 26,225 vaccine doses Wednesday, for a total of 832,469, representing about 9.8 per cent of the population. Health Minister Christian Dube is expected to receive his vaccine later Thursday in Montreal.

Quebec has reported a total of 300,152 infections and 10,576 deaths linked to the virus; the province has 6,883 active reported cases.

