Montreal lawyer who died in Milan plane crash remembered for his passion for politics

Open this photo in gallery Italian police stand by as firefighters work at the site of a plane crash, in San Donato Milanese suburb of Milan on Oct. 3. The Associated Press

A Montreal lawyer who died in a plane crash in Italy is being remembered for his career success, his passion for politics and his love of the outdoors.

Julien Brossard, 35, was one of eight people who died when a private plane crashed in Milan on Sunday, killing all aboard.

Brossard’s father, Michel Brossard, said today in an interview his son was an empathetic man who had a passion for Canadian politics, a deep knowledge of constitutional law and a love of the outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he was proud of his son’s educational and career accomplishments: Brossard was a vice-president at insurance company Liberty Mutual in Montreal.

Brossard was travelling in Italy with his partner, Dan Stefan Petrescu, who also died in the crash. Petrescu’s father, Dan Petrescu, a Romanian billionaire, was flying the plane when it went down.

Marwah Rizqy, a member of the Quebec legislature, paid tribute to Brossard on social media. Rizqy attended Universite de Sherbrooke with Brossard, who graduated from a combined MBA and law program, and the two remained close friends.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.