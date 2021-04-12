Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante condemns vandalism after anti-curfew protest turns violent

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Montreal on Sunday in defiance of a newly adjusted nightly curfew intended to stem surging COVID-19 case numbers before dozens of them started fires and damaged property in the city’s Old Montreal neighbourhood. Police responded with tear gas and said Monday they made seven arrests and issued 107 tickets for public health violations. The Canadian Press

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is deploring the violence and vandalism in Old Montreal that occurred Sunday night after an anti-curfew protest turned violent.

Hundreds gathered in the city’s historic district to protest the government’s decision to advance the nighttime curfew to 8 p.m., and some protesters led a destructive trail through the neighbourhood, breaking store windows and lighting garbage on fire.

Plante told reporters Monday what happened in the city was “not acceptable” and described the vandalism as “ridiculous” and “stupid.”

Story continues below advertisement

“People are allowed to protest,” she said. “It is their right, but do it right, don’t attack people that are already suffering, that are dealing with COVID just like they are.”

A police spokesman said Monday that seven arrests were made, though there was no immediate word on charges, and that 107 tickets were issued for public health violations.

The 8 p.m. curfew entered into effect Sunday night in Montreal and its northern suburb of Laval. Premier Francois Legault imposed the new health order on the two cities as a precaution because of the rise of novel coronavirus variants of concern. Quebec City and a few other cities in the province are also under a 8 p.m. curfew.

Residents in those regions who leave their homes between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. without a good reason could face fines of over $1,000.

On Sunday, a mostly young crowd danced to music from loudspeakers while lighting fireworks and chanting, “freedom for the young,” before the festive atmosphere quickly degenerated. Police fired tear gas and rushed the crowd, prompting dozens of protesters to scatter and cause mayhem down the cobblestone streets of Old Montreal.

Plante defended the Montreal police response, saying they were present from the beginning of the gathering. The vandalism lasted about two hours.

“There’s always a kind of balance to find because sometimes when police officers act too fast, it can put oil on the fire,” Plante said.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal police say they are still investigating possible incidents of mischief, arson, breaking and entering, and obstruction of police.

Quebec’s public security minister also called Sunday night’s vandalism unacceptable.

“Outbursts like those of last night in Old Montreal cannot be tolerated,” Genevieve Guilbault said on Twitter. “We have the right to express our disagreements, but we must do so with the greatest respect for the health rules in force.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.