 Skip to main content

Montreal model known as Zombie Boy dead at 32, talent agency confirms

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Montreal model known as Zombie Boy dead at 32, talent agency confirms

The Canadian Press

Rick Genest, aka Zombie Boy, wears a creation by Auslander during the Fashion Rio Summer 2012 collection in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 4, 2011.

Felipe Dana/The Canadian Press

The agency that represents a Quebec model known for his head-to-toe tattoos and his participation in Lady Gaga music video “Born This Way” says he has died.

Dulcedo Management confirmed on its Facebook page the death of Rick Genest, who was better known as Zombie Boy.

Dulcedo said it learned Thursday afternoon of the death and “was in shock.”

Story continues below advertisement

The agency called the 32-year-old Montrealer an “icon of the artistic scene and of the fashion world.”

On her official Twitter account Thursday night, Lady Gaga said, “the suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating.”

The American singer added: “We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it.”

Radio-Canada reported news of the death and cited a police source, but Montreal police did not confirm the death.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.