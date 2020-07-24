 Skip to main content
Montreal mother expected to be charged in connection with stabbing death of six-year-old daughter

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Police investigate the scene where a six-year-old girl was stabbed, in Montreal, on July 23, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The mother of a six-year-old girl who died of stab wounds in an east-end Montreal residence has been arrested and is expected to appear in court today in connection with the incident.

Montreal police did not say what charges the 36-year-old could face.

Police said they received an anonymous 911 call about the incident around 3 a.m. Thursday and the girl was taken to hospital in critical condition where she died hours later.

The girl’s mother was found at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries, but police weren’t immediately able to question her due to her condition.

Police believe she was the only one present at the time of her daughter’s death, and was being described as a material witness prior to her arrest late last night.

The stabbing was Montreal’s 11th homicide of the year.

