Montreal Mural Festival features large-scale works by Canadian artists

The Montreal Mural Festival is in its ninth year. According to the event’s general-director, Pierre-Alain Benoit, the 11-day festival that began on Aug. 12 “exists to democratize urban art through the production of large murals, musical events and workshops.”
This year’s edition features three large-scale mural projects that were completed in 2021, and two more that are in the works, all by Canadian artists.
“There is a strong scene of visual artists in Canada and a large pool to choose from,” Mr. Benoit says.
Last year, organizers held a version modified for the pandemic called the “MURAL Estival.” New murals were still created, but musical performances and workshops were mostly live-streamed.
In-person events resumed this year, and all were sold out.
“Attendance has been incredible. We’re really happy with the turnout,” says festival spokesperson Gabrielle Lefort. “The energy has been amazing, and you can tell that people are really excited to be back, albeit in a modified way that takes all sanitary guidelines into consideration.”
Mr. Benoit says organizers decided for this year to put murals in some unconventional places. The spaces transformed by mural art include a pool at a downtown gym, a hotel and a basketball court. The transformation of the spaces through art has a bigger community impact, he says. Festival participants say they love unusual projects rather than painting the same old wall.
For next year’s 10th anniversary, organizers are planning special projects, and hope public-health rules will allow more people to attend.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.