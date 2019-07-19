 Skip to main content

Canada Montreal official Benoit Dorais apologizes for ‘reprehensible’ speeding ticket

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Montreal official Benoit Dorais apologizes for ‘reprehensible’ speeding ticket

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Under political fire for a week over a massive speeding fine, the right-hand man to Montreal’s mayor has apologized for his lack of judgment.

Benoit Dorais is chairman of Montreal’s executive committee, putting him second behind Mayor Valerie Plante in the Projet Montreal administration.

Last week, Le Journal de Montreal reported that Dorais had been clocked in April driving 171 km/h on Highway 35 southeast of Montreal, where the speed limit is 100 km/h. He received a $1,378 ticket.

Story continues below advertisement

The newspaper also reported Dorais has received several speeding tickets over the years, including three since he was first elected in 2009.

Dorais apologized in a Facebook post Thursday for his “reprehensible act,” acknowledging an error in judgment, and he repeated those comments today to reporters at a transit announcement near Montreal’s airport.

Mayor Valerie Plante has reiterated her confidence in Dorais, who added he’s apologized to her and his other council colleagues.

Opposition leader Lionel Perez said this week that Dorais had lost the moral authority to govern and should resign his post, noting his actions run counter to Projet Montreal’s goal of reducing speed limits in Montreal.

The party has made traffic-calming a central cause, and some opponents accuse it of being anti-car.

Perez maintains the apology comes too late and adds if Dorais stays on, he’ll be a distraction to the administration.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter