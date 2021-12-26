A 22-year-old employee, who got trapped on Christmas while working at the Montreal Old Port's Ferris Wheel, has died of their injuries.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A 22-year-old man who got trapped working on Montreal Old Port’s Ferris Wheel on Christmas Day has died.

Mathieu Filion, a spokesman with Montreal’s La Grande Roue who confirmed the death Sunday, says details on the worker and the accident won’t be shared until the investigation is over.

Emergency services were called to Montreal Old Port’s Ferris Wheel around noon Saturday following reports of an injury.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

Montreal Police say Quebec’s workplace safety board will be investigating the death.

Filion says the Ferris Wheel will be closed until further notice.

