Montreal plans to create one of country’s largest urban green spaces

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante speaks during a news conference in Montreal on April 26, 2018.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

City officials in Montreal have announced plans to create a 3,000-hectare urban park in the northwestern part of the island, which would establish one of the largest municipal parks in Canada.

Mayor Valerie Plante announced the creation of the Grand parc de l’Ouest today. The plan is to combine five existing nature parks with other land to create the large urban green space.

Plante says the project is the most important conservation initiative since the inauguration of Mount Royal Park nearly 150 years ago. She says the park will be a milestone in wetland protection and sustainable development.

The city says the move to preserve the green space will also aid efforts to contain rising water levels in what is a flood-prone area.

City council established the park’s boundaries Wednesday but Plante says officials will need to negotiate with developers who own parts of the territory claimed for the new project.

Public consultations are planned for the fall to allow citizens to have their say.

