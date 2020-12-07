Montreal police and fire department begin clearing out east-end homeless encampment over safety concerns

Open this photo in gallery Police officers walk through a homeless campsite where residents have ordered to leave by the city's fire department following a tent fire on Saturday, in Montreal on Dec. 6, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

City officials have begun the process of dismantling a homeless camp in a park along Notre-Dame Street in east-end Montreal.

Montreal police and the fire department began the operation today after the city’s fire chief ordered the emergency evacuation of the camp on Sunday following a weekend fire.

The city says there have been several fires on the site, and fire officials say they took action to ensure the safety of the camp’s occupants, identifying a number of dangers on the site, including flammable materials.

No one was injured in Saturday’s fire, but it almost ignited a nearby propane tank, raising fears of a dangerous explosion.

The camp, near the Port of Montreal, has been in place for several months.

Police began massing near the tent city before dawn on land owned by the provincial government, with patrol cars and officers on bicycles and horseback visible on television footage from the scene.

Const. Caroline Chevrefils of the Montreal police says officers are there to assist the fire department, which has responsibility for dismantling of the camp.