Montreal police announce plan to combat profiling of racial minorities

Montreal police announce plan to combat profiling of racial minorities

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A lawyer working on behalf of the Black Coalition of Quebec is seeking approval for a class action lawsuit against the city of Montreal for alleged racial profiling practices by the police.

The news of the lawsuit comes as city police announced a new plan today to combat profiling.

Officers presented city council with their commitments, which include more police training and a plan to begin collecting and analyzing data related to racial profiling complaints.

Meanwhile Lawyer Jacky-Eric Salvant says he is seeking $4 million in damages from the city on behalf of 500 people who claim they were singled out by city police officers because of their race.

Salvant said the lawsuit will be filed in the coming days once the city has been served with court papers.

Salvant alleges the rights of non-whites in the city are routinely violated by police officers who stop them on the street or in their cars due to the colour of their skin.

