Montreal police arrest 20-year-old suspect in Jewish school shooting last November
The Canadian Press

Montreal police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with gunshots that were fired at a Jewish school in the city in late 2023.

Last November, police found bullet holes in the door of Yeshiva Gedola and bullet casings on the ground, weeks after the start to the Israel-Hamas war.

The school in Montreal’s Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough had been fired upon three days earlier.

The suspect was arrested in the city’s Lasalle borough today and appeared in court on charges including discharging a firearm and vehicle theft.

At around 5 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2023, a suspect was seen firing a weapon toward Yeshiva Gedola before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Earlier that month a separate Jewish school was targeted by gunfire and a synagogue was firebombed.

