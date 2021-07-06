Montreal police arrest four, launch tear gas after Canadiens’ Game 4 Stanley Cup final win

Open this photo in gallery A Montreal Canadiens fan is taken down by police after a crowd was dispersed outside the Bell Centre following the team's overtime win in game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Montreal on July 5, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say they arrested four people and issued 36 tickets following the Montreal Canadiens’ win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final.

Officers moved quickly to clear a crowd gathered outside the Bell Centre Monday night after the Habs’ 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, deploying tear gas and pepper spray in the downtown area.

Police had promised to be visible at outdoor locations that were broadcasting the game.

Story continues below advertisement

A police spokesman says the arrests were for alleged assaults or armed assaults against police officers.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said today officers issued 21 tickets for municipal infractions and 15 for road safety violations.

Brabant says there were no injuries reported.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.