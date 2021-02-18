Montreal police arrest suspect in connection with fatal hit-and-run of 81-year-old woman

Montreal police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of an 81-year-old woman last August.

They say 53-year-old Sylvain Labelle was arrested Feb. 10 and charged a day later with failure to stop following an accident causing death.

Police say the woman was struck by a white van while she was crossing Sherbrooke Street east of downtown on Aug. 31.

The driver allegedly stopped briefly but then drove away without helping the unconscious victim.

Police say it took a number of different steps to track down the suspect, who was arrested at home.

The news release did not specify Labelle’s next court date.

