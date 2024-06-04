Montreal police arrest woman in connection with Robert Miller sex charges

Montreal police say they’ve arrested an alleged accomplice of billionaire Robert Miller, who is facing multiple sex charges involving 10 complainants.

They say 67-year-old Teresita Fuentes was arrested today in Montreal on a warrant for procuring sexual services in connection to one of Miller’s alleged victims.

Miller, founder of the company Future Electronics, was arrested last week at his Montreal-area home in connection with the sex charges, many of which involve alleged victims who were under the age of 18.

Police told a news conference that the 21 alleged offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference and enticing a person to commit prostitution, took place between 1994 and 2016.

Miller stepped down as chairman and CEO of Future Electronics in February 2023, saying he would focus on protecting his reputation amid reports by CBC and Radio-Canada that he allegedly gave young women cash, trips and extravagant gifts in exchange for sex.

Both Miller and Fuentes have been released on a promise to appear and are scheduled to appear in court on July 3.