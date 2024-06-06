Montreal police arrive at McGill University in riot gear after pro-Palestinian protesters occupy administration building

Open this photo in gallery: People gather at a pro-Palestinian protest in front of the McGill University administration building in Montreal on June 6, 2024.Giuseppe Valiante

Montreal police in full riot gear advanced on pro-Palestinian student protesters who had occupied a building at McGill University on Thursday evening, using gas and pepper spray and hitting students with batons.

Several dozen protesters were chanting and had formed human chains in front of the James Administration Building on the downtown campus before police moved in. More officers were visible inside the building.

Earlier in the evening, McGill University said in a statement that protesters were “occupying the main administration building” and that police and security services had been called.