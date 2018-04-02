 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Montreal police end water search for missing 10-year-old boy

Montreal police end water search for missing 10-year-old boy

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Police have decided to stop searching the frigid waters along Montreal’s north shore for a 10-year-old boy who went missing three weeks ago.

Insp. Ian Lafreniere says Montreal police will continue land searches and are still encouraging the public to come forward with any information on the whereabouts of Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou.

Lafreniere says melting ice along the Riviere des Prairies is contributing to stronger currents and making the water search too dangerous.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to believe the boy accidentally fell into the river because they claim a credible witness put Kouakou near the water before he went missing and there are no images of him leaving the area.

The boy’s father refuses to believe his son fell into the water and maintains his son was abducted.

Lafreniere says investigators are not ruling out foul play and adds police have questioned about 40 people in connection with Kouakou’s disappearance on March 12, when he left his house to visit a friend and never returned home.

The father of a 10-year-old boy who vanished March 12 in Montreal says he thinks Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was kidnapped, after police divers called off a river search Tuesday. Frederic Kouakou says his wife has been “destroyed” by the ordeal. The Canadian Press
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.