A lone person walks along an empty Rue Ste.-Catherine in Montreal on New Years Eve, on Dec. 31, 2021, as the province heads into a 10pm to 5am curfew due to the rise of infections from COVID-19.Peter Mccabe/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say 57 people were ticketed and one was arrested at a protest against Quebec’s provincewide curfew on Saturday night.

A few dozen people gathered in downtown Montreal to oppose the return of a curfew, which came into effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Premier Francois Legault announced the measure at a news conference in Montreal on Dec. 30 in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and prevent the province’s health-care system from being overwhelmed.

Quebec imposes COVID-19 curfew; Ontario limits eligibility for PCR tests amid Omicron surge

Montreal Police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says one person was arrested on Saturday for assaulting a police officer, and 57 tickets were issued for violating the curfew.

Adults outside after the curfew can receive fines of $1,000 to $6,000, while youth 14 years of age and older are liable to a fine of $500.

This is the second time the province is facing such a measure after a previous curfew introduced in early January 2021 was in effect for more than five months.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.