Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of an adult man was found in a trash bin in the city’s east end today.

Police say they received a call at around 8:50 a.m. about the discovery of a body in the city’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

The body, whose identity has not been released, was found by a garbage collector.

Police say the man’s death was confirmed at the scene and a perimeter was set up to allow investigators to work.

Sgt. Veronique Comtois says police are still trying to determine the cause of death.

She says they haven’t rule out any possibility, including an accident or criminal act.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

