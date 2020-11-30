 Skip to main content
Canada

Montreal police investigating after four shootings in city’s northeastern boroughs

The Canadian Press
Montreal police are investigating four shootings in the city’s northeastern boroughs on Sunday that left at least three people injured.

Police say in an update today that no arrests have been made in connection with the attacks, which spanned roughly five hours beginning with a report of gunshots in Montreal North at about 5:30 p.m.

Police found no victim but there was evidence of gunfire and shell casings near a parked car, and shortly afterwards a man in his 20s showed up in a hospital in serious condition requiring emergency surgery.

About 9:30 p.m., first responders found a man in his 50s who was shot while parking his car at his home in the Riviere-des-Prairies district and was rushed to hospital.

Just 10 minutes later, shots rang out in the parking lot of an apartment in the same neighbourhood, with a bullet striking a car that had at least one person in it before a suspect fled the scene.

And at about 10:20 p.m., a man on his balcony was struck by bullet fired from ground level, leading to a man in his 20s being transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

