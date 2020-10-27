 Skip to main content
Montreal police investigating after young woman killed in early-morning apartment fire

The Canadian Press
Montreal police are investigating after a young woman lost her life in an apartment fire early this morning.

Police say the woman – who they believe was around 17 years old – was found unconscious by firefighters inside the apartment.

She was pronounced dead in hospital.

Const. Veronqiue Comtois says firefighters called police to the blaze around 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials say four others were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Comtois says arson squad investigators will attempt to determine how the fire started.

