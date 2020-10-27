Montreal police investigating after young woman killed in early-morning apartment fire

Montreal police are investigating after a young woman lost her life in an apartment fire early this morning.

Police say the woman – who they believe was around 17 years old – was found unconscious by firefighters inside the apartment.

She was pronounced dead in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Veronqiue Comtois says firefighters called police to the blaze around 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials say four others were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Comtois says arson squad investigators will attempt to determine how the fire started.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.