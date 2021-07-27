Montreal police cancel Amber Alert after teen found safe

Montreal police say the 16-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert this morning has been found safe.

The alert had been sent at around 6:20 a.m. advising the public to be on the lookout for the girl and not to approach the suspect.

Police alleged she had been abducted Monday at 11:05 p.m. by a 22-year-old man.

They cancelled the alert less than an hour after it was issued, saying on Twitter that the girl had been found safe.

More to come.

