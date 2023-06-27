Montreal police have issued an Amber Alert for two six-year-old girls.

Police have identified the girls as twins Frederique Marier Goupil and Sacha Marier Goupil.

Police are also looking for the girls’ mother, 49-year-old Genevieve Goupil, as well as a black 2016 Toyota Highlander, with Quebec licence plate X95 LNG.

The girls are believed to have been abducted Tuesday afternoon.

They are described as Caucasian, three feet two inches tall, with medium brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.