Montreal police say they’ve killed a murder suspect this morning.

Manuel Couture, a Montreal police spokesman, says the suspect was shot during a police operation at a motel on Marcel-Laurin Blvd. in the St-Laurent borough.

The police operation comes after a pair of apparently random killings Tuesday evening in Montreal and a third in Laval, just north of Montreal, on Wednesday night.

More coming.

