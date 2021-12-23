Montreal police say they have opened a homicide investigation after a man struck by several bullets on Wednesday evening died.

Police responded to a 911 call at a street corner in eastern Montreal just before 10 p.m.

A spokeswoman says police found a 33-year-old man seriously injured in the upper body.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they have identified a suspect but made no arrests.

