Montreal police say they have opened a homicide investigation after a man struck by several bullets on Wednesday evening died.
Police responded to a 911 call at a street corner in eastern Montreal just before 10 p.m.
A spokeswoman says police found a 33-year-old man seriously injured in the upper body.
He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say they have identified a suspect but made no arrests.
