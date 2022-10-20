Police survey the scene where two people were found dead in L'Île-Bizard, Que., on Oct. 20.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say a 29-year-old man is expected to appear in court Thursday after the bodies of two people in their 60s were found inside a home in the suburb of Ile-Bizard.

Police say the killings of a 65-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were likely sparked by a conflict between family members, but they have not made clear what the link is between the suspect and the victims.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the suspect was found covered in blood and acting in a suspicious manner when he was placed under arrest. Brabant would not confirm reports that the man had shown up at a local hospital.

“We had reason to believe he was in that house during the event,” Brabant said. “He had blood on him, it was suspicious, he was arrested and interrogated at length.”

A security perimeter was still in place earlier Thursday as major-crimes detectives continued to gather evidence at the scene.

Police were dispatched to a home at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Des Erables Avenue, overlooking the Riviere des Prairies, and Brabant said officers found two bodies that bore clear signs of violence.

The deaths were confirmed by a doctor with the Urgences-Sante ambulance service.

The homicides are the 30th and 31st on Montreal police territory this year.