Montreal
The Canadian Press

Montreal police say a man found dead in a parked truck on Saturday morning is the city’s first homicide victim of the year.

Const. Véronique Dubuc says investigators are confirming a 30-year-old man sustained at least one gunshot to the upper body.

The victim was found unresponsive in a vehicle parked in an alleyway just east of downtown Montreal.

A 911 call that came in around 7:50 a.m. Saturday alerted authorities to the body in the city’s Centre-Sud neighbourhood.

The Montreal police major crimes unit is handling the case.

The killing is the first homicide reported on Montreal police territory in 2024.

