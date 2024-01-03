Montreal police say the missing child that triggered an Amber Alert has been found “safe and sound.”

Police posted the update early Wednesday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No further details were given on where the child was found.

The baby girl was reported missing around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday morning from her maternal grandparents’ home in the city’s Lachine district.

The grandparents of the baby girl noticed she was not in her room and that a window was open nearby.

Montreal police said the child was allegedly abducted by her mother, who did not reside at the grandparents’ home.