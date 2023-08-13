There was a festive mood across downtown Montreal today as thousands of residents took part in the city’s Pride parade, which returned after last year’s sudden cancellation.

Simon Gamache, head of parade organizer Pride Montreal, says around 15,500 people participated.

He says people flocked to the parade to show they’re proud of who they are and because members of LGBTQ+ communities continue to face too many injustices.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante participated in the parade, riding on a float with popular drag queen Barbada.

Also in attendance were several provincial cabinet ministers, including Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault, as well as federal ministers Pascale St-Onge et Steven Guilbeault.

Last year’s parade was cancelled hours before it was scheduled to begin, and a report later blamed miscommunication among Pride Montreal employees for the unexpected move.