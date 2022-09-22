University of Montreal professor Gilles Brassard has won the Breakthrough Prize in fundamental physics.University of Montreal

Gilles Brassard, a University of Montreal computer scientists who made seminal contributions to the field of quantum cryptography, has been awarded the Breakthrough Prize in fundamental physics, the world’s largest science prize.

In an announcement from the Breakthrough Prize Foundation on Thursday, Prof. Brassard is named a co-winner of the US$3-million award, together with U.S.-based researchers Charles Bennett and Peter Schor, and David Deutsch of the U.K. All four are known for their discoveries at the boundaries of quantum physics and information science. Through their work, what started as an esoteric exploration in the early 1980s has since morphed into an ambitious and potentially world-changing quest to develop quantum computers at commercial scale.