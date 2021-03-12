Montreal residents aged 65 and older now allowed to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Open this photo in gallery A senior receives their COVID-19 vaccination at the Palais de Congress site, in Montreal, on March 1, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is now allowing Montreal residents who are 65 and older to make appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The city became the first region in the province to extend inoculations to that age bracket, and the Health Department announced today that thousands of appointments were available for the next three days.

The province’s health minister had said this week the arrival of more doses would allow the ramping up of vaccinations in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Francois Legault also said his hope is that once those over 65 are vaccinated, more health restrictions could be relaxed, including a ban on indoor private gatherings.

Quebec has administered more than 619,000 vaccine doses so far – just over seven per cent of the population.

On Wednesday, the province opened vaccination appointments for those 70 and older for the entire province.

Later today, junior education minister Isabelle Charest is expected to outline the gradual resumption of sporting activities in the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marks the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic with a speech in the House of Commons that describes the past 12 months as a “tough year” Canadians faced together. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says many Canadians have lost their jobs or otherwise suffered and they deserve to know when they can expect their lives will return to normal. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.