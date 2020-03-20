 Skip to main content
Montreal suburb with large senior population confirms first COVID-19 case

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The patient from the Le King David assisted-living home in Cote-St-Luc is being taken to the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, seen here on March 2, 2020.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters

A Montreal suburb with the highest proportion of seniors in its population of any municipality in the province has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Cote-St-Luc says in a statement that a patient was transported from the Le King David assisted-living home to the Jewish General Hospital, which is designated to treat novel coronavirus patients.

The city said provincial health officials intervened quickly to reduce both the impact and spread, checking on the travels of the person in question and any contacts they may have had.

The city also says it is aware of a letter posted online from a local synagogue – Congregation Beth Chabad – that several members had tested positive for COVID-19.

The city, which had declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for at least five days to prevent mass gatherings or events with more than 10 people, said it had been expecting to see cases.

Mayor Mitchell Brownstein urged anyone coming back from abroad – including an influx of snowbirds returning from Florida – to follow provincial instructions to self-isolate.

“If you have just returned to the city from Florida – or anywhere else – you must stay home for 14 days. This means not leaving your condo or apartment unit or your home,” he said.

About one-third of the people in the suburb are 65 and older.

