Canada

Montreal suburb’s plan to charge for picnic table reservations in city parks draws backlash

Morgan Lowrie
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A Montreal suburb’s plan to charge its citizens to reserve picnic tables in city parks is stirring up debate over how best to manage the increased demand for green space brought on by COVID-19.

A draft bylaw by Dorval city council proposes charging $10 for residents to reserve a picnic table for four hours and $25 for non-residents. Gazebos are priced at $88 for three hours and are only available to residents.

The city would also hire monitors to ensure the rules are followed.

A spokesman for the city said the idea arose after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in demand last year.

“Our parks were overwhelmed with a lot of people coming in to see our waterfront, and we received a lot of complaints from our citizens that they weren’t able to access their park and access the installations in the parks,” Sebastien Gauthier said.

However, he admitted the idea has prompted a “lot of questions” from residents, some of whom were angry at the prospect of paying for something their taxes cover.

Gauthier also acknowledged concerns that lower-income residents, many of whom do not have backyards, may feel excluded.

He said the reservation system will apply only in two of the busiest parks and only on weekends, and it’s not necessary to pay for a table in order to use one that hasn’t been reserved.

The system will allow people who are planning a small birthday party or family picnic to ensure they have a table, and to make sure one group doesn’t hog a bench for an entire day, he said.

Councillors had debated whether to implement a reservation system without a fee for residents, but ultimately decided the price tag would help ensure people actually show up after booking a table, he said. He added that the city is open to reviewing its plan and modifying the bylaw before it’s scheduled to be adopted in mid-May.

Gauthier said adding more tables to Pine Beach and Walters parks is “absolutely” an option, but that would probably not be enough to relieve the crowding.

Many parks reported soaring attendance numbers last year, as the pandemic limited other options and pushed people outdoors, where the virus is harder to transmit.

Quebec provincial parks reported a 14 per cent increase in visits, even with measures put in place to limit overcrowding and possible transmission.

And Alberta’s environment minister announced this week the introduction of a fee of $15 a day or $90 for an annual pass to visit the Kananaskis Country recreation area west of Calgary, saying the money will go toward maintenance and managing the recent surge in demand.

