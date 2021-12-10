A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a teacher was stabbed in a Montreal high school classroom Thursday.

The provincial prosecution service said the teenager, who appeared in Montreal Youth Court Friday, also faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and carrying a concealed weapon.

Prosecutors said if the teen is convicted, they will seek an adult sentence.

The accused, who remains detained, is scheduled to appear again in court on Monday.

The teen, who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested Thursday after allegedly stabbing a teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in the city’s north-end St-Michel neighbourhood.

The teacher, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

