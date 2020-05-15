 Skip to main content
Montreal temporarily converting nearly 200 kilometres of city streets to help confined residents get around

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A man cycles by Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, on April 10, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal is transforming a few hundred kilometres of city streets into bicycle and pedestrian corridors to help residents get around amid COVID-19 pubic health rules.

The city announced today that nearly 200 kilometres of reconfigured roads will be turned into a temporary, safe, active transport circuit, given many Montrealers may be confined to the city this summer.

With previously announced bike routes, temporary corridors and the city’s existing 900 kilometres of bike paths, cyclists and pedestrians will have access to more than 1,200 kilometres of routes to get around.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Valerie Plante says the fight against COVID-19 has transformed travel in Montreal.

She says it’s not an easy time for Montrealers but with summer weather coming, a plan was needed to allow citizens to have enough space to get around safely.

In presenting the plan, Plante said “it will be a very different summer for all of us.”

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Related topics

Report an error
