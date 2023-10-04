Open this photo in gallery: Montreal's public transit authority is poised to equip its security officers with cayenne pepper aerosol gel, pending approval from its board at a meeting this evening. People wear face masks as they commute via metro in Montreal, on Oct. 17, 2020.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal’s transit authority is poised to equip its security officers with cayenne pepper gel, a weapon it says is more appropriate than batons to use on people in crisis.

The Société de transport de Montréal, or STM, plans to deploy the gel among its special constables this December, pending approval from its board at a meeting Wednesday evening. STM special constables do not carry firearms.

"When confronted with people in crisis, the human mentality demands that we try to de-escalate, but if these efforts fail, this approach must continue by seeking to control the person while avoiding causing further injury or being injured despite the aggression suffered," the STM said in an email statement.

"Using cayenne pepper in gel form is … less aggressive and causes fewer injuries than using a telescopic baton."

As well, the gel aerosol is less volatile than tradition sprays, says the STM, and therefore less likely to contaminate areas beyond the target.

The measure is not without precedent. The STM points to the existing use of pepper aerosols among transit officers in Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, among other Canadian cities.

Transit security officers in Montreal would have to undergo 10 hours of training on gel use, including what the STM calls "mandatory personal experimentation." The training program, which the STM says will follow police academy rules, would also take into account the particularities of transit environments, such as ventilation and patterns of air movement in the metro system.

Fo Niemi, executive director of the Montreal-based Center for Research-Action on Race Relations, says he hopes the STM will better explain how equipping constables with the new tool can meet the goals of violence prevention and de-escalation.

"There's a certain level of force that can and should be used in order to ensure public safety and to protect riders," he conceded. But he said he wonders how the pepper gel will "address the level of violence or the quantity of violent acts in the subway."

“We don’t know yet. And I think that’s the piece of information that … would be in the public interest to divulge.”