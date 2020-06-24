Montreal unlikely to rename metro station after jazz legend Oscar Peterson, despite petition

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Montreal unlikely to rename metro station after jazz legend Oscar Peterson, despite petition

Sidhartha Banerjee
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian jazz pianist Oscar Peterson is seen in Toronto, in an Aug. 15, 2005, file photo.

The Canadian Press

Another push is underway to rename a southwestern Montreal metro station in honour of Canadian jazz great Oscar Peterson, but city officials say they aren’t ready to go that route.

Nearly 12 years after a grassroots attempt to see Lionel-Groulx station renamed fell short, Naveed Hussain – a resident of the Montreal borough where the bustling metro hub is located – launched an online petition last week that’s gaining steam.

Born and raised in Montreal’s Little Burgundy district, Peterson became one of Canada’s most notable musical talents.

Story continues below advertisement

But Hussain noted the acclaimed jazz pianist and eight-time Grammy Award winner only has a few things named for him in the city – a park in Little Burgundy and a concert hall at Concordia University’s west-end campus among them.

Peterson passed away in Mississauga in December 2007 at age 82.

Hussain started the petition one week ago on a whim, hoping to get 100 signatures to start – but to his surprise, it had surpassed 10,000 signatures as of Tuesday, prompting him to run with it and present it to the city.

As the conversation about systemic racism and the place of Black and Indigenous communities comes to the forefront, Hussain, a Montreal native, is hoping the city is listening.

“Montreal is an amazing city and I just believe our institutions and our governments need to start recognizing people of colour,” Hussain said.

“I feel like naming a metro station after Oscar Peterson in the neighbourhood he grew up in is a first step to starting that change – it’s a spark.”

The City of Montreal said in a statement that it recognizes “we are living in a period of significant social transformation,” but said changing the name of a metro station is not so easy.

Story continues below advertisement

Lionel-Groulx station opened in 1978, and its name was chosen as a direct reference to the avenue it is located on.

“The names of metro stations are based on geographic references, that is, the names of nearby streets or institutions,” said Genevieve Jutras, spokeswoman for Mayor Valerie Plante, adding that these names, easily recognized by users, are important to the metro network.

“There is a way to honour Oscar Peterson without a doubt, with all the recognition for the cultural heritage we owe him,” Jutras added, vowing the city will work with the transit agency on that honour.

Montreal Transit Corp. spokesman Philippe Dery said Hussain can table his petition to its board of directors, but added the transit authority has had a moratorium in place on name changes since 2006.

In fact, since the metro system is opened, only five stations have changed names, with the last one coming in 2014 – to change the station to Square-Victoria-OACI in honour of the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization’s 70th anniversary.

Hussain said that examples suggest the city can be flexible, noting the city changed the name of Amherst Street last year to Atateken Street – a Mohawk word that means brotherhood.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been previous calls to remove Lionel Groulx’s name – a prominent Quebec priest, historian and nationalist whose legacy also includes controversial views on race and anti-Semitism that were called out by B’Nai Brith in 1996 and by the movement seeking a name change in 2008.

But Hussain said he wasn’t focused on that.

“To me it’s not about Lionel-Groulx and what happened in the past,” Hussain said. “For myself and a lot of people in the community, it’s about recognizing a Montrealer who made an impact on our city as well as the international stage.”

Transit users questioned at Lionel-Groulx station this week said they liked the idea.

“I’m for Oscar Peterson,” said Martin Beaulieu. “I’m not necessarily against the other person, I know them less – Oscar Peterson is a huge pianist.”

Johan Bertrand said he was also in favour.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m for having a person who’s a bigger inspiration and better represents the community or the population who lives in this part of the city,” he said.

For Hussain, there are plenty of racialized Montrealers who are deserving of recognition and it’s a conversation worth having.

“Montreal needs to do something different to show appreciation for its people of diverse origins,” Hussain said.

“I think it’s an amazing achievement if we can get this done.”

With files from Julian McKenzie.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies