Montreal vaccine pilot project targeting parents of school-aged kids aims to stop variant spread in west-end hot spot

Open this photo in gallery A syringe is prepared with COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Montreal, on March 15, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A unique Montreal vaccine pilot project targeting parents of young children in districts struck by a COVID-19 variant could be a model for other focused vaccination campaigns, local health officials say.

This week, Montreal’s public health department started vaccinating parents of young children attending schools and daycares in a small area of Montreal with one-quarter of the city’s confirmed variant infections. The two-week project is one of a few exceptions to the province’s age-based priority list for the vaccination campaign.

Public health officials are trying to use vaccines to break the chain of transmission among parents, their young children, and the rest of Montreal to test whether they can prevent the B.1.1.7 variant from spreading rapidly from the hot spot to the rest of the city.

“We are basing it on the previous use of vaccination in other infectious disease to shut down transmission. We don’t know if it works with this disease,” said Dr. David Kaiser, a public health and preventative medicine specialist with Montreal public health. “If it works – if we can use vaccines to put a box around an area experiencing an outbreak – it will provide valuable information and an important tool.”

A first dose of vaccine has gone to nearly 80 per cent of Montrealers aged 70 and older – those most at risk of serious illness and death – while people in their 60s are currently being vaccinated, allowing the city’s public health officials to start looking at new objectives.

While most of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination programs are designed to protect older and at-risk individuals, the Montreal vaccine pilot’s main objective is to stop transmission instead among younger, healthy adults by using scarce vaccines in a targeted way.

“We learned in the first and second wave that hot spots will go later into the east and north of Montreal,” said Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal’s director of public health.

About 85,000 people live in the four postal codes in the strip of Montreal’s west side in the Côte-Saint-Luc and Côte-des-Neiges areas, but they account for more than a quarter of the city’s variant cases. Eighty-six per cent of cases in the area have links to a daycare or school.

Within days of the project beginning on Monday, parents, teachers and other school and daycare staff booked more than 80 per cent of the 12,000 available vaccination appointments over the next two weeks.

“I wasn’t highly motivated to get the shot at first, but a group of us discussed it Saturday and I changed my mind,” said Imad Daoudi, a 42-year-old married father of three children aged 12, 8 and 6. “The vaccine is the only way out of this.”

The selected neighbourhoods are a demographic slice of Montreal: the west end is a relatively well-off anglophone suburb of single-family dwellings, whereas poorer families who overwhelmingly rent apartments and speak French make up the east end. The neighbourhoods share at least one common trait, according to census data – about half of area residents are immigrants.

Public health officials say area residents also share family connections to the United States, where several people caught the B.1.1.7 variant and brought it back to Canada before stricter federal travel and quarantine controls were in place. Travelling carriers of the variant infected their children, where it then spread in schools and daycares.

Variants present an advantage for an experiment like the one in Montreal, Dr. Kaiser said, noting variant cases are subject to screening and genetic testing, so public health can track their spread.

Donna Litvack, 50, a mother of two teenage boys who got her shot early this week, said some parents are sheepish about admitting they got the vaccine. In determining who would be eligible for the pilot, public health officials drew lines that separated friends, neighbours and nearby schools, provoking some jealousy and blame, she said.

“If you look at the big picture, it’s obviously a great thing that public health is trying,” Ms. Litvack said. “But obviously it’s not just a global picture – it works for my reality, too. There are a lot of angry people out there. I wouldn’t normally expect to get backlash from my own friends over something like this.”

Dr. Kaiser said deciding who would be included was a difficult part of designing the project, given the ongoing scarcity of doses. He pointed out the 12,000 vaccines allocated to the pilot mean about the same number of 60-year-olds will have to wait a bit longer for their shots.

But if the project works to halt transmission, the method could save lives and provide another tool on top of mass vaccination, locally focused strategies and mobile efforts, Dr. Kaiser said.

“We need to have flexibility in our approach,” he added. “This could be part of that package.”

