Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante named to global task force aimed at helping cities recover from COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante speaks during a news conference in Montreal, on April 26, 2018. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has been named to a global mayors’ task force aimed at helping cities recover from COVID-19.

Plante is the only Canadian named to the 11-person panel, which also includes the mayors of Hong Kong, Lisbon, Melbourne, New Orleans and Freetown, Sierra Leone, among others.

In a news release, Montreal says the group’s goal is to accelerate cities’ economic recovery with a focus on public health, reducing inequality and fighting climate change.

The task force is an initiative of the C40 Cities network, which focuses largely on issues related to climate change.

Montreal is a Canadian hot spot for COVID-19, with over 12,800 cases and 1,078 deaths as of Thursday morning.

Plante says in a statement that her city has been hard-hit economically by the virus, and improved resilience will be key to recovery.

