Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Hundreds of butterflies roam freely at Montreal’s Insectarium which reopened on April 13.Stephanie Foden/Stephanie Foden

Montreal’s Insectarium reopened Wednesday after being closed for nearly three years, emerging anew thanks to a $38.4-million transformation.

The museum is now 40 per cent larger, with more than 3,000 plants of 150 different varieties and about 175 species of living insects – including up to 80 species of butterflies flitting about freely at a time.

All that remains of the previous building is a single foundation wall. The new design was inspired by insect habitats, including chambers, nests and soil. The metamorphosis includes interactive experiences that replicate life as an insect: The ground vibrates and ultraviolet visual effects mimic a bug’s vision.

The city of Montreal hopes that the project will bring in nearly half a million visitors and more than $4-million annually.

Olivia Crosbie, 5, does activities at Montreal’s Insectarium.Stephanie Foden/Stephanie Foden

Montreal’s Insectarium has reopened after about three years and a $38.4-million renovation.Stephanie Foden/Stephanie Foden

An exhibit showing various insects specimens.Stephanie Foden/Stephanie Foden

An interactive exhibit meant to show what it might feel like for a bug jumping from a blade of grass.Stephanie Foden/Stephanie Foden

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.